VIDEO: 11 fascinating facts about the Sheffield Hurricane of February 16 1962

On February 16 1962 hurricane force winds brought death and destruction to Sheffield.

It was a day many Sheffielders will never forget. Here are some fascinating facts about one of the biggest storms ever to hit the city...

* The strongest recorded gust recorded on the day was 96mph

* Four people were killed during the storm

* As well as causing deaths the hurricane injured more than 250 people across the city

* Around 70,000 Sheffield homes were damaged by the high winds

Residents of Skye Edge Avenue get a roof over their heads as workmen lay tarpaulin to protect their hurricane ravaged homes

* 250 people were left homeless by the disaster

* The Attercliffe, Crookes and Heeley parts of the city were the worst hit

* Of those killed the youngest victim was 17-year-old John William Johnson

* Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground suffered storm damage with a floodlight pylon being reduced to a heap of twisted metal

Hurricane damage on Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne

* A packed London to Sheffield train narrowly escaping hitting debris on the track at Heeley

* The total cost of the damage was estimated to have been around £2 million - that's £40 million in today's money

* The storm went on to wreak havoc in Germany, killing 300 people in the city of Hamburg