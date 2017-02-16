VIDEO: 11 fascinating facts about the Sheffield Hurricane of February 16 1962

On February 16 1962 hurricane force winds brought death and destruction to Sheffield.
It was a day many Sheffielders will never forget. Here are some fascinating facts about one of the biggest storms ever to hit the city...
* The strongest recorded gust recorded on the day was 96mph
* Four people were killed during the storm
* As well as causing deaths the hurricane injured more than 250 people across the city
* Around 70,000 Sheffield homes were damaged by the high winds
* 250 people were left homeless by the disaster
* The Attercliffe, Crookes and Heeley parts of the city were the worst hit
* Of those killed the youngest victim was 17-year-old John William Johnson
* Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground suffered storm damage with a floodlight pylon being reduced to a heap of twisted metal
* A packed London to Sheffield train narrowly escaping hitting debris on the track at Heeley
* The total cost of the damage was estimated to have been around £2 million - that's £40 million in today's money
* The storm went on to wreak havoc in Germany, killing 300 people in the city of Hamburg