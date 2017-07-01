Video: 350 leave Sheffield United’s ground on Chesterfield walk - for the love of Imogen

After her latest gruelling round of treatment and illness, she was tired and not all that well.

But Imogen Ellis still managed to smile and embrace some of the 300-plus walkers gathering to raise funds for a prosthetic leg to replace the limb taken by cancer.

A sponsored walk for Imogen Ellis set off from Sheffield United ground at Bramall Lane on Saturday morning. Pictured are Rachael Shephard and Kim Clayton. Imogen is pictured with family, friends and former fotballers Tony Currie and Mel Sterland

It was business as usual for the 16-year-old Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School pupil - inspiring those around her, without even trying.

Well-wishers had gathered at Sheffield United’s stadium to walk 11 miles to Chesterfield’s Hollingwood Hotel. Her father Richard said he’d initially expected around 30 to join the sponsored event, but that number spiralled as word got round.

He said they already had around £10,000 donated but that would probably be doubled by the time pledges were realised.

“Twenty grand is reachable and that’s phenomenal and scary” he said.

Imogen and her dad, Richard

The dad said Imogen’s white blood cell count had been low and the chemotherapy “had really been knocking her about a bit.”

Imogen, from Dronfield Woodhouse, faces six more sessions and then radiotherapy. Her father said the “unbelievable” love and support had helped to both the teenager and her whole family.

Imogen will be heading to Sheffield’s Northern General to be measured for a temporary prosthetic leg, she’d then get established then purchase a state of the art one, bought by the fund-raisers.

“When she’s up she’s really up, when she’s down, you can she’s trying not to be. She puts a great little fact on, bless her. What she is going through she is allowed to be down” said her dad.

Blades fan Imogen contracted ‘ewing sarcoma’ in 2016.

Mr Ellis thanked businesses who had supported the walk.

“We have had 108 bottles of water donated from Tesco on Abbeydale Road and 150 bottles donated from Morrisson’s at Staveley to keep the walkers hydrated and the Horse and Jockey at Unstone invited us to use their facilities when passing.”