VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys spotted in Sheffield, sparking new album rumours

Arctic Monkeys have been spotted together around Sheffield - sparking rumours they may have started work on their new album.

Singer Alex Turner, drummer Matt Helders, guitarist Jamie Cook and bassist Nick O'Malley have been pictured together by fans at various pubs, restaurants and shops in what appears to be the Ecclesall Road area of the city.

Since the release of ‘AM’ in 2013 and subsequent tour, band members have been busy with side projects – as Matt Helders played with Iggy Pop for the ‘Post Pop Depression’ album and tour, while Alex Turner released an album and EP with The Last Shadow Puppets.

Rumours of the band heading back to the studio first emerged back in the summer, while Turner maintained that they were in no hurry to record.

When asked about album number six, he said: "No, there aren’t really, not yet. But there will be at some point. I mean, we’ll see with that. No rush.”