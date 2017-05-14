VIDEO: Blades legends beat team of celebrities in charity football match

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder to the pitch yesterday as a Blades legends side took on a team of celebrities.

The manager agreed to play for the Blades Legends team in a special fixture against TV stars and other famous faces to raise money for the Once Upon a Smile charity, Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids and the club’s academy.

Among those who played alongside Wilder were Chris Morgan, Tony Agana, Derek Geary, Michael Tonge and Michael Brown.

Representing national charity Once Upon a Smile, was Emmerdale actors Danny Miller and Antony Quinlan, Hollyoaks stars Nico Mirallegro, Ben Ryan Davies, Cam Moore, Ayden Callahan, Luke Jerdy, Duayne Boa and This is England’s Tommy Turgoose.

The celebrity line-up will also featured Dean Smith from BBC’s Last Tango in Halifax, The Voice presenter Cel Spellman, Jake Quickenden from The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity, Charlie Quirke from Birds of a Feather and Shane Richie Junior.

The Blades legends team won the match 5-3 with Micheal Brown and Michael Tonge among those on the score sheet for the Blades, while Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Livesy in Emmerdale was among the celebrities to score.

