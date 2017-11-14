VIDEO: Car explodes on Sheffield street amid 'woman on floor' reports

Dramatic footage has emerged showing a car exploding into fire on a Sheffield street amid unconfirmed reports that a woman was injured at the scene.

Emergency services were called out to the scene in Daresbury Drive, Arbourthorne, at 1am this morning.

An image from the video.

Resident Kym Morton filmed this dramatic footage of the vehicle going up in flames from her window.

She told how the car 'exploded' and a loud bang can be heard during the video clip as firefighters battle to extinguish the flames.

Kym said: "I'm not sure how it happened or if it was done on purpose but was a people carrier that was on fire.

"There was a lady laid on floor too. It is very close to people's houses. Hope the lady is okay."

Daresbury Drive, Sheffield. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they did not have any record on the incident log of anyone being injured at the scene.

They added that the vehicle was a Hyundai people carrier and the fire had been started deliberately.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting replies.