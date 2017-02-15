South Yorkshire's sports community has joined search for missing Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner of ticket bought locally.

Because the lucky ticket was bought in its metropolitan council area, Rotherham United FC and its Community Sports Trust met at the town’s football stadium to help trace the mystery man or woman, accompanied by "what kind of winner would you be?" quiz and illustrated by community group member David Ellinger.

But, unluckily for someone in the area, £50,000 prize remains unclaimed with just one week left to score life-changing winnings.

The unclaimed ticket, from unique August 27 Lotto Medal Draw to thank National Lottery players for Team GB support, is set to expire on February 23.

Winning code: GREY 1431 4050

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires but last summer's extra special Lotto draw saw 27 millionaires created to celebrate gold medals won in Rio.

Rotherham Community Trust Group's shout-out to ticket-holder to claim quick!

Additionally 23 prizes of £100,000, equating to GB silver medal haul, and 17 bronze-equaling extra £50,000 prizes - of which the regional prize is one - were also up for grabs.

National Lottery has invested over £5 billion in grass roots with Rotherham Community Sports Trust among those to cash in. Rotherham United Football Club and its Community Sports Trust, which has received almost £400,000 worth of National Lottery Funding, are jointly helping in search for missing ticket-holder.

The trust, which aims to get as many people as possible engaged in sport and leading healthy lifestyles, has used its Lotto funding to focus on inclusion, mental health and specific outreach projects in the local community to ensure everyone has access to sporting facilities from football to fishing.

Rotherham United FC's community sports trust head Jamie Noble said: “The trust relies on charitable donations. The funding we received from The National Lottery has allowed us to engage with even more people and encourage more people than ever to make use of and benefit from our facilities.

“We are delighted to support the hunt for the missing ticket-holder and hope we find that lucky Rotherham winner.”

National Lottery senior winners’ advisor Andy Carter added: “We’re eager to find Rotherham’s mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

"Team GB’s success in Rio, when their haul was a whopping 67 medals, was outstanding and worthy of celebration with an extra special Lotto draw, now we just need to find Rotherham’s winner to help them celebrate their own win!”

The National Lottery plays a unique role in supporting the UK’s elite athletes, with no one contributing more to elite sport in the UK than National Lottery players. British athletes have won over 700 Olympic and Paralympic medals since National Lottery funding was first awarded to elite athletes in 1997.

If no one comes forward with winning ticket before claim deadline, then prize money plus all interest it has generated, will go to help Lotto-funded projects across the UK. The National Lottery changes lives of individuals as well as communities. Players raise, on average, over £30 million for NL-funded projects weekly.

Players have 180 days from draw day to claim their prize if they have winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries, or believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline, should call National Lottery Line on 0844 3387551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk address.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk site. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if theirs come up. For further information call 0845 912 5000 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk address.