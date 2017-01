A flooding problem which sparked a traffic alert has been cleared from a Sheffield street this morning.

The incident happened at about 10am when pools of water had gathered in Bowman Drive, Charnock.

Sheffield City Council's Streets Ahead team tweeted: "Reports of flooding on Bowman Drive, be aware approaching this area, our team is going to attend ASAP."

The incident was dealt with by council officers and the water cleared by 11am.