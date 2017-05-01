VIDEO: Hard-hitting film about sex abuse and drug addiction set for Sheffield premiere

Two Sheffield filmmakers - who travelled to Nepal to shine a light on the strife faced by street children - are to screen their hard-hitting documentary for the first time later this month.

Joe Gist and Aidan Joseph, both film and media production students at Sheffield Hallam University, flew out to Kathmandu in January to shoot their documentary Limits of Freedom: The Street Children of Kathmandu.

The film follows the stories of several former street children and reveals how thousands of homeless children often descend into drug abuse and face sexual exploitation.

Joe and Aidan will be hosting a question and answer session at the premiere of the film at Sheffield Hallam Students's Union building on May 17 at 7pm.

Aidan said: "​This film is intended to shed a light on a relatively unpublicised social issue in Nepal where circumstances are leading to children living rough on the streets of the capital city, often addicted to very harmful substances such as a powerful concrete glue known as Dendrite, which they put in plastic bags and inhale the fumes for an instant hallucinogenic and hunger curbing high."