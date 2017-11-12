VIDEO: Hundreds turn out for Remembrance Day service in Sheffield city centre

Hundreds of people gathered in Sheffield city centre to pay their respects and remember the city's war heroes.

Barker's Pool was packed for the service this morning, during which members of the Army, Navy and RAF, along with veterans and cadets, marched before the crowds.

Remembrance Day service in Barker's Pool, Sheffield. Pictures: Andrew Roe

The service began with the Exhortation read by Lieutenant Colonel Inglis of the 212 (Yorkshire) Field Hospital.



Standards were lowered and the Union flag on the war memorial was lowered before a bugler played the Last Post, marking the start of a two minute silence.

Sheffield's Lord Mayor, the Vice Lord Lieutenant, and Master Cutler joined other dignitaries and representatives of the services and ex-services to lay wreaths on the war memorial.

A service was then conducted by the Lord Mayor's Chaplain, Father Augustus O’ Reilly.



Among those at the event was 93-year-old Ken Joel, from Chancet Wood, who served in King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry during the Second World War.

He was among the members of the public who laid wreaths at the end of the service when the parade had passed.

Remembrance Day service in Barker's Pool, Sheffield

Mr Joel said: "I come to lay a wreath every year.

"It's important that people attend these services so that young people realise the sacrifices made so that they can enjoy the benefits today."

For Ken Forster, aged 76, of Loxley, the event was the first Remembrance Day service he had attended and was proudly wearing his grandfather's medals, which he was given for his service in the Royal Naval Division during the First World War.

In previous years Mr Forster, an ex RAF serviceman, had always taken part in a service.

Remembrance Day service in Barker's Pool, Sheffield

He said: "I have never done anything like this before.

"I've been in poor health lately and wanted to do something like this and wear my grandather's medal before I die. This seemed an ideal opportunity.

"I have never attended a service as a spectator, I was always involved in them it has been different.

"They have really done Sheffield proud."

Remembrance Day service in Barker's Pool, Sheffield

Other services were held across the city and South Yorkshire.

Remembrance Day service in Barker's Pool, Sheffield