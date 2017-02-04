VIDEO: More than 1000 people take to the streets to protest against Donald Trump's controversial policies

More than 1000 people took to the streets in Sheffield city centre today for the latest demonstration against US President Donald Trump's controversial policies.

The Stand Up to Racism Sheffield group organised the 'anti-Trump' demonstration to take place outside the City Hall this afternoon - the third such event in the city since the president was inaugurated on January 20.

Protesters outside Sheffield City Hall.

The previous two events have attracted more than 2000 protesters collectively - and more than 1000 attended the event today.

There were various speakers at the demonstration, including a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter who said: "There are people here from different backgrounds and religions - all standing up to protest against Donald Trump.

"We need to keep this going, get active in your community and in the elections."

The protest was arranged following a series of controversial executive orders announced by President Trump. The latest of which has placed a ban on refugees and travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US or being issued with an immigrant or non-immigrant visa while a 90-day extreme vetting process is carried out. Britons with dual nationality with the seven countries will not be affected.

Protesters described the "divisive" policy as a "Muslim ban" and also called on Theresa May to stop President Trump's planned state visit.

Despite the uproar, Downing Street confirmed the planned state visit would still go ahead on a date yet to be finalised.

President Trump said the executive order would help to protect the US from terrorists.