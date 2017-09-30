VIDEO: Residents and bar workers express shock over multiple stabbings in Sheffield city centre

Sheffield city centre residents and bar workers have spoken of their shock after multiple stabbings and clashes between groups left five people injured.

Police said two fights broke out close to Barker's Pool in the early hours of this morning leaving five people injured - three of which with stab wounds.

A bloodied item of clothing at the scene.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody.

Police at the scene.

Members of the public and people who work in bars close by told how the incidents had put them 'on edge'.

Jessica Walton, aged 24, who lives on West Street, said: "I have only just moved here so it puts me a bit on edge.

"My family members visited and saw all the police there and were shocked.

"I'll be avoiding this area at night."

The scene.

Her 24-year-old friend, who did not want to be named, added: "It always makes you wonder in this day and age if it's a terror attack, that was my first thought.

"Things like this happen in city centres, but usually it's a one-off. To have five people injured is a lot. It must have been a huge fight."

Helena Trabucchi, aged 20, who works at the Tap and Tankard in Cambridge Street, just yards from one of the incidents, said: "We couldn't get to the pub this morning because of the police cordon. It's a little scary.

"Sadly these things happen in busy city centres sometimes. You can't really criticise police though because they have arrested a few people."

Forensic officers at the scene.

The first fight was reported to police at about 4am in Cambridge Street and resulted in an Asian man suffering cuts and bruises.

At around 5.53am there was a second brawl in Carver Street, in which three Polish men were stabbed. All three remain in hospital, where one is in a 'serious but stable' condition.

A police spokesperson also said a man had been hit over the head with a bottle during one of the brawls.

Officers arrested two men close to the scene on Carver Street and two further men were arrested later in Spital Hill.

They are being questioned by detectives on suspicion of attempted murder and public order offences. They remain in custody this evening.

Superintendent Caroline Rollitt said officers are unclear over the motives of those involved at the moment and are trawling through CCTV in the area.

An area covered with beer barrels and what appear to be riot shields.

She said: "The first fight was a large brawl involving a number of people where an Asian male appears to have been set upon.

"We don't know if the second fight is a continuation of the first or the three Polish men were just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

She added officers "suspect there may be more people who have been injured who haven't come forward."

Supt Rollitt urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: "There will have been people who probably witnesses something, other people on nights out and taxi drivers, who aren't aware of what has happened.

"We want to speak to anyone who was in the area or who witnessed anything to come forward."

She said extra police officers will be on patrol in the city centre tonight.

A cordon which has been in place around the scene for most of the day has now been removed and all roads have been reopened.

Crime scene investigation officers in forensic gear were earlier seen clearing away white items of clothing with what appeared to be blood on them.

Police said the attacks were not terror related following speculation on Twitter.

Witnesses are urged to call 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.