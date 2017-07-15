VIDEO: Sheffield man to marry in first Antarctic wedding

A Sheffield man will make history this weekend when he becomes part of the first couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory.

Tom Sylvester and his fiancee Julie Baum, from Yoxley, will take their vows at the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera Research Station, on Adelaide Island to the west of the Antarctic Peninsula.

The happy couple, who both work as polar field guides, have been together for 11 years and engaged for three years.

The ceremony will take place over the weekend and they will celebrate with 20 fellow 'overwinterers' - the nickname for those who spend the winter in Antarctica.

The couple and their guests will start a two-day party with a champagne breakfast.

Tom said: "Antarctica is an incredibly beautiful place and we have made such great friends here, so the setting couldn’t be better.

"We have always wanted to have a small personal wedding, but never imagined we’d be able to get married in one of the most remote places on Earth.”

Julie, from Yoxley, is making her wedding dress with the help of some of the women on station.

For her ‘something old’ she plans to sew in part of old orange pyramid tent.

She said: "Over the last 10 years Tom and I have been working and travelling around the world.

"Getting married in Antarctica feels like it was meant to be. There is no better place really, I love snowy mountains and spending time in amazing places with awesome people.”

The ceremony will be performed by station leader and BAT magistrate Paul Samways.

He said: "“Having spent time with Julie and Tom over the Austral summer and half of the Antarctic winter I feel amazingly privileged to be able to be part of their story.

"They are amazing people, and being responsible for joining them in marriage is an incredible honour.”

A sumptuous wedding menu, prepared by the station chef, will be followed by a party with live music from the resident band.