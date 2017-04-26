VIDEO: Sheffield's Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill launches exciting new running event at Chatsworth House

Sheffield's Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has launched her new running event with the sole aim of getting people to get active.

And the race route doesn't come much more scenic than the grounds of Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

Jessica was joined by pupils from Pye Bank Junior School in Burngreave and St Andrews C of E school in Dronfield to launch her VitalityMove running festival which takes place on Sunday, July 9.

The new event, created by Jessica to encourage families and friends of all abilities to get moving, is aimed to be a day of fun, exercise and entertainment.

Those who fancy tackling a traditional running distance can try the 5K or 10K challenges, while an incredible one mile running course themed around different musical styles will also be available throughout the day - with the legendary DJ Trevor Nelson on the decks providing the tunes.

"It's such a great location and it being at Chatsworth, in July, in the summer it should be fantastic," Jessica said.

Jessica with children from Pye Bank Junior School in Burngreave

"It's going to be a great event just to encourage as many people to come and enjoy Chatsworth and to enjoy running and just being active really.

"We've got the 5K, 10K which is for your keener more experienced runners but there is also the music miles which are one mile loops for families and children to come and get involved in and they go round the main stage which is the centre of the event where they'll be Trevor Nelson playing lots of different music and it should be a fantastic atmosphere.

"I really enjoyed meeting all the school children, and jogging the first VitalityMove Mile with them.

"Encouraging young people to be more active is really important for me and to get families to be active together too. I got so much out of sport at a young age and want to inspire others to give it a go.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and pupils from several schools from Sheffield and Derbyshire on the launch of the new run

"I’m looking forward to seeing all of the children back here for VitalityMove Chatsworth, and I’ve challenged them to bring as many friends as possible, and their mums and dads too."

To find out more and to sign up to the event, visit www.vitalitymove.co.uk