VIDEO: Walkers in shock after body is found in pond at scenic Sheffield park

Walkers have expressed their shock after a body was pulled from a pond in a picturesque Sheffield park this morning.

Bystanders saw police officers deploy a specialist dinghy and recover the body from a pond at the side of the Shepherd Wheel working museum in Bingham Park, Nether Green.

Police at the scene in Bingham Park.

The body has since been taken away from the scene, which is cordoned off. A total of five police cars, a crime scene investigation van, a police regional marine unit van and an ambulance were all at the park off Hangingwater Road.

A number of walkers and runners looked bemused as they passed the scene and expressed their shock at the huge police activity.

Dominic Foletti, aged 40, who now lives in Holland but returned to his former hometown of Sheffield for a holiday, said: "This is the first time in about 20 years that I've been back here to the park.

"It's quite shocking to see so many police in the area. A police car came right up past us a few moments ago. I'm surprised because this is a really nice area."

Police deploy the dinghy in the pond.

Retired college lecturer Bruce Dingle, aged 67, said: "We walk through here quite a lot and I've never known so many police in one area. It's quite alarming. I'm not sure what has happened."

His friend, who asked not to be named, added: "If it is a body then that is very sad. The water is quite shallow so I'm guessing it wouldn't have taken police long to find what they are looking for."

A woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I live locally and I've never seen so many police in one place. You don't expect to see something like this on a morning walk. I wondered what I had walked into."

Emergency services were at the scene for at least three hours and are believed to have left at about 12.30pm.

Officers at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At this time there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. Formal identification has not taken place."

