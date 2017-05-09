VIDEO: Watch as 33, 000 fans give minute's applause in tribute to tragic Sheffield Wednesday fan Nigel Goodinson

Video footage has emerged of around 33, 000 football fans leading a minute's applause in tribute to a Sheffield Wednesday fan who collapsed at a game and later died.

Owls supporter Nigel Goodinson collapsed and suffered a bleed on the brain just before the team kicked off against Derby County on Saturday, April 22.

He was given emergency first aid by fans and paramedics in the ground before being rushed to hospital, but the 58-year-old later died.

His family made an emotional plea to fellow Wednesday fans to pay tribute to him with a minute's applause during the 58th minute of Sunday's home clash against Fulham.

And video footage posted on YouTube shows how around 33, 000 fans packed into Hillsborough Stadium answered the plea. The video has been viewed by more than 1600 people.

Nigel's son Ryan Goodinson, was watching the game in the Kop and took to Twitter afterwards to thank fans for their emotional tribute.

He said: "Wow. That applause from all four sides of the ground. Absolutely incredible tribute to my dad. Thank you."

Before the game, a white rose along with a Sheffield Wednesday shirt were left on Mr Goodinson's treasured seat in the Kop.

His picture also appeared on the scoreboard.