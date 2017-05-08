VIDEO: Watch as 'drone camera' captures dramatic aerial view of huge ongoing blaze in South Yorkshire

Dramatic aerial footage has emerged of a huge blaze ripping through a recycling centre in South Yorkshire today.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted the footage - believed to have been captured by a drone camera - which shows flames raging from the Universal Recycling base at Wharf Road in Kilnhurst, Rotherham.

More than 30 firefighters have been in attendance since about 10am this morning and it is believed that up to 500 tonnes of plastic are ablaze.

Residents living nearby have been urged to ensure their windows and doors are kept shut.

Wharf Road is closed with no access to vehicles and there is very limited access available on to Springfield Road, Beighton Road, and Waterway Lane.

Nearby Kilnhurst Community Centre is providing space for people to go who can't get access to their homes on blocked off streets.

Smoke plumes from the blaze.

Emergency services are this evening urging residents who live in areas which are cordoned off and have not yet returned home to find alternative accommodation as a precautionary measure.

Chief Inspector Iain Chorlton, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We would strongly advise residents to make contact with family and friends and seek alternative accommodation if possible due to the smoke that is still being omitted from the recycling centre. Residents who are already in their property are strongly advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

“For anyone who needs assistance with alternative accommodation please call Rotherham Council on 07748 143170. A reception centre has also been set up at Kilnhurst Resource Centre on Victoria Street to offer help and assistance.

“For members of the community of outside of these streets, we would please ask people to stay away from the area and also keep windows and doors closed as a precautionary measure.”

The fire rages at the site.

Andy Hayter, incident commander for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: "We have deployed compressed air foam in an attempt to smother the smoke."

He described the blaze as "deep seated" and urged residents inside the cordon to "remain patient" and those outside it to stay away from the smoke.

The brigade tweeted at 8.30pm tonight: "Recycling fire at Kilnhurst is under control, fire engines will be reducing from eight to five. Still lots of smoke so keep doors and windows closed."

Once the fire has been completely put out an investigation into the cause will be launched.