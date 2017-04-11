VIDEO: Watch as former Sheffield Wednesday star Ross Barkley is brutally attacked in shocking bar brawl

Dramatic video footage has emerged showing former Sheffield Wednesday star Ross Barkley being violently attacked in a bar.

The ex-Owls star was punched in the face while out celebrating his current club Everton's 4-2 win over Leicester on Sunday.

CCTV footage has been circulated on social media which appears to show the England international talking to the attacker before being caught by a flurry of punches.

He hits the ground after being caught with a punch before his attacker is restrained.

The attack took place at Santa Chupitos cocktail bar in Liverpool.

In a statement, the 23-year-old's lawyers said: "We can confirm Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening."

Ross Barkley during his Sheffield Wednesday playing days.

Everton have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Police have said that no complaint has been received but they are aware of the incident.

Barkley made 13 appearances for the Owls during a loan spell from the Toffees in 2012.