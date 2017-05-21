VIDEO: Watch as Jeremy Corbyn joins Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers on stage at music festival

Jeremy Corbyn was given a rousing reception as he joined Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers on stage at a music festival this weekend.

In a surprise move the Labour leader was introduced on stage and described as a "very nice man" by band frontman Jon McClure.

Thousands of music fans gathered at the Wirral Live music festival at Tranmere Rovers' ground cheered as he took the mic yesterday.

Mr Corbyn praised Reverend and the Makers as "a band that supported Hillsborough" in reference to their backing of the campaign for justice for the 96 people who died in the Hillsborough Disaster.

He added: "This is a fantastic opportunity, look here, we’ve got football and music all in the same place. Tranmere are a club with this fantastic working class history and involvement in the community."

A YouTube video of the appearance has gone viral and been viewed more than 10, 000 times.

Mr Corbyn was in the area to support Labour's Wirral West candidate Margaret Greenwood.