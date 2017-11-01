VIDEO: Watch as police smash £50, 000 drugs factory today on Sheffield estate

A cannabis factory worth around £50, 000 was smashed by police teams as part of a series of raids this morning.

Specialist teams executed three search warrants on Edenhall Road, Arbourthorne, and netted thousands of pounds worth of the drug, plus thousands in ill gotten gains and suspected amphetamines.

The cannabis factory at one property included dozens of plants, with 20 at full maturity, while drugs paraphernalia was discovered in three other rooms upstairs. In addition, half a kilo of cannabis was found downstairs.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis. He has been interviewed by officers and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Cash totalling £5000 and a small amount of cannabis was seized from another property. Meanwhile, £120 of suspected amphetamine and a small amount of cannabis was recovered from the third address.

A fourth warrant in connection to the three in Arbourthorne was also executed in Chesterfield this morning at a property on Park View in Hasland.

The cannabis set up.

£1000 in cash was recovered, along with a small quantity of cannabis and suspected class A drugs.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody being questioned by officers today.

Sergeant Lee Kaighan, who led the operation, said: "The warrants this morning have been very successful, with the recovery of 49 cannabis plants, which had the potential to have an estimated street value of around £1,000 per plant when fully grown, cash and further drugs seized and significant arrests made.

"I would always encourage people to call police, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, if you have any concerns in your area.

Police on the street.

"We will not tolerate illegal activity in Sheffield and we will continue to execute warrants and act on any information received.”