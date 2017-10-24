Vince Cable calls for Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara to be thrown out of Labour Party

Liberal Democrats leader Vince Cable has called for under-fire Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara to be thrown out of the Labour Party.

The Sheffield Hallam politician is at the centre of a sexism and homophobia scandal after making derogatory comments about women and gay men online more than a decade ago.

Mr O'Mara apologised and resigned from his position on the Commons' women and equalities committee on Monday but refused to go as an MP.

In a statement issued by the Lib Dems today, Mr Cable said he was urging the Labour Party to withdraw the whip amid new claims that Mr O'Mara also made racist comments.

Mr Cable said: "This is completely unacceptable behaviour. If he did make these remarks Labour needs to withdraw the whip from him immediately.



“People must have confidence that MPs will stand up against prejudice. As MPs we cannot let ourselves fall short of those standards, particularly in our dealings with the public.



Paul Scriven, Liberal Dem peer and former leader of Sheffield Council, added: "First it was sexism, then homophobia and now racism. What does it take for the Labour Party to take action to suspend an MP who has such serious allegations against them?



"It is becoming clear this is not all some historic outburst but a very ugly and distressing trend that seems to indicate the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam hasn't changed."

Meanwhile, Justine Greening MP, secretary of state for education and minister for women and equalities, has written to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asking him to investigate the MP.

She said: "Violent, sexist and homophobic language must have no place in our society, and parliamentarians of all parties have a duty to stamp out this sort of behaviour wherever we encounter it, and condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

"Will you be investigating the latest allegations made against Jared O’Mara MP? How is it that individuals who have made such remarks can be selected as Labour candidates? Will you be removing the whip from him while the investigation is carried out?

"These comments show the deep and persistent stain on Labour’s ability to represent women, the LGBT community and wider society."