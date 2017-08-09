Visitors threatened with jail if they go to troublesome South Yorkshire flat

People who visit a South Yorkshire flat that has become a magnet for trouble face being locked up.

Police took the unusual step of issuing a 'closure order' on the property in Crown Avenue, Cudworth, following a series of anti-social behaviour incidents.

This means only the occupant, Barnsley Council employees and other officials will be allowed inside up until November.

Police warned any other visitors who attend over the next three months who are prohibited from doing so face arrest and could be jailed.

PC Stacey Fieldsend, said: “Working alongside the council and Berneslai Homes, we have been able to act on concerns raised regarding antisocial behaviour at this address.

“A closure order allows us to not only make the area a safer and more enjoyable place to live, but also allows us to protect members of the community by preventing antisocial behaviour.

“Anyone found to be entering the flat over the next three months who isn’t allowed to, could face prosecution and ultimately a prison sentence.”

Officers used powers under the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 to issue the closure order following a period of disorder - the nature of the incidents have not yet been released.

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for communities at Barnsley Council, said: “We know antisocial behaviour can create many problems for residents. Together with South Yorkshire Police we’re taking the actions needed to address these problems.”

In November, if deemed appropriate, officers can apply for the order to be extended.

The order was granted at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 3.