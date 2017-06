A volunteer work day at a nature reserve is set to take place next month.

The event is being held at the Centenary Riverside site in Templeborough, on Monday, July 10, from 10am to 3pm.

Those who want to take part will be tasked with things like improving footpaths and helping with habitat management.

To find out more, contact Hannah Wittram at 0114 263 4335 or via nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com.