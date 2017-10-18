Walking: Grand old Duke of walk

Broomhead Moor (Stocksbridge) Circular Walk

• Start from Ewden Village between More Hall and Broomhead Reservoirs, near to Bolsterstone.

• From A6102 take the left hand side access road through gates, and park in lay-bys at furthest end of More Hall Reservoir.

• 8.5 miles

• Graded moderate.

• Grid Reference SK273960.

From the lay~bys take the left hand lane to New Mill Bridge and just past the bridge turn right up a well defined track leading uphill through a wooded area onto the southern bank of Broomhead Reservoir and passing the dam.

Keep heading west with the reservoir on your right and staying on the tree lined broad track following the shore of the reservoir. Stay on the track which runs parallel with New Road and on reaching the boardwalk continue until you reach a clearly signposted track on your left.

Leave the reservoir shoreline and cross over New Road and take the forested track which climbs steadily uphill.

Just before it reaches Allas Lane turn left over a small bridge and enter Lee Plantation on a narrow well defined track. In approximately 15 mtrs turn right and climb steadily through the woodland, keeping Allas Lane on your right.

Pass through the gate on reaching Wigtwizzle Hamlet and turn immediately right down Allas Lane for 20 mtrs, taking the stile on your left onto Broomhead Hall estate.

Cross Allas Lane Dike and head towards the dry stone wall field boundary on your right, following a clearly defined footpath through the parkland, and once over the brow of the hill head for the 5 bar gate over Park Brook.

Climb steadily towards Broomhead Hall farm and the stile in the corner of the field near the farmhouse.This field is the site of the annual Broomhead Show. Broomhead Hall was the former home of the Rimington - Wilson family.

The original Hall, built in the 14th century, was replaced in 1640 and became the residence of the staunch Parliamentarian Wilson family. In WW2 Langsett, Ewden, Bradfield and Derwent Reservoirs were used for RAF practice runs. Guy Gibson, the Commanding Officer of 617 Squadron and who led the famous Dam Busters raid, stayed at Broomhead Hall to oversee the practices.

Cross the 2nd stile and head towards Mortimer Road and turn left on the road then cross to pass through the gate onto Broomhead Moor.

Take the well maintained track heading west on the moorland passing eventually through a gate and twisting uphill.

Continue until you reach the shooting lodge. Broomhead Moor once yielded the largest one day bag {1421.5 brace} in August 1914 and had more grouse to the acre than any moor in G.B. RW above the door refers to the Rimington Wilson family.

Go past the lodge and swing left upon to the Moor passing the shooting butts on either side.

On reaching the last of the grouse butts the track ends and a stream runs from right to left.

Your route to the track across the Moor (Dukes Road) is to follow the line of the stream (Rushy Dike) to your half left until it meets the track. Walk to the left of the stream carefully keeping parallel to it. On reaching the track turn left.

This is Dukes Road belonging to the Duke of Norfolk who had it built for easy access for his grouse shooting friends.G.H.B.Ward, a well known Sheffield rambler, once described the walk over the Dukes Road as “ the wildest Yorkshire Moorland walk south of Wharfedale”.It was also the scene of the 2nd mass trespass in 1932 by 200 ramblers 5 months after the Kinder trespass.

Follow the track with spectacular views over South Yorkshire and the Derbyshire Dales all the way back to Mortimer Road passing boundary stones marked with a “C” then later one with the initials “RHRW”~ Reginald Henry Rimington Wilson.

Pass through the gate and turn left on Mortimer Road. Go a short distance along the road until you reach the junction with Penistone Road. At this junction pass through the farm gate and go down the bridle path between the stone walls.

Follow the track through the farmyard (Old Booth Farm) and down to the road junction, turning sharp left onto Lee Lane, and then head towards the hamlet of Wigtwizzle for about 500 metres.

Upon reaching Wigtwizzle once more, pass through the gate on your right that you came up from Broomhead Reservoir before, and retrace your steps on the path through Lee Lane Plantation, to reach New Road and Broomhead Reservoir again.

Decision time – you can either return to the start of the walk by turning right, and retracing your steps along the southern shoreline of the reservoir, thereby reducing the length of the walk, OR you can circumnavigate the reservoir by turning left, and following the path along the shore.

Leave that path via a gate to cross over Broomhead Bridge via the road, walking back along the road in the general direction of Yewden Village itself.

Re-enter the woodland by the first available entrance on your right (the reservoir is now on your right), and follow the path eastwards, along the shoreline keeping parallel with Yewtrees Lane on your left.

Upon reaching the dam and spillway, keep to the left of the tower, and pass the ‘A’ Frame to your right, taking the tarmac lane going straight ahead, dropping downhill and passing the cottages on your left.

This will then take you back to where your initial journey began.

This walk was written and produced by John Watson of Dearne Valley Ramblers

