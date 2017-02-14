Want to live at Bramall Lane? Sheffield United unveil residential plans for Kop/South Stand corner

Sheffield United have unveiled plans to build a four-storey development at Bramall Lane, to include apartments and a new club shop.

The Boundary Corner development, named to pay tribute to Bramall Lane's cricketing heritage, will sit on the corner of Cherry Street and Shoreham Street after a planning application was submitted by the club.

Planners say a "strong, contemporary architectural proposal has been designed whilst sensitively considering the nearby properties". The proposed new Blades Superstore will replace the existing one in the South Stand and is twice the size, also including a fan zone.

“The corner site we are developing could fulfil a dream for some of our supporters - a chance to live at the home of football!" said United director Simon McCabe.

"It will also enable the club to expand the Superstore, and ware working on several exciting projects to bring new activities and events to Bramall Lane soon,

Fellow director Scott McCabe said: “We have identified several opportunities to further develop and improve the ground and the immediate surrounding area as we seek to build a broader commercial, leisure and entertainment offer, developing additional revenue streams to support the aim of supporting United’s return to the upper levels of the English game.

“Further development of the stadium area is a positive move to enhance income streams, ultimately supporting our plans for the key football side of the business."

Other proposals under consideration for Bramall Lane include an eight-storey residential development on the corner of Bramall Lane and Cherry Street, next to the Copthorne Hotel, and a 3,200-seat extension to the Kop, with a new roof and removal of the pillars.

OTHER PROPOSALS, in full:

Chaucer’s Yard (Countess Road) – formerly a cutlery casting workshop and is Grade II listed in part. The site is located immediately off John Street and Countess Road and is situated within the John Street Conservation Area. Pre-application discussions have begun with the local authority, assessing the feasibility of new residential and commercial space alongside a refurbished Chaucer Yard development.

Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane/Cherry Street Residential – WCEC is appraising the viability for an eight-storey residential development in two blocks on the Bramall Lane / Cherry Street corner adjacent to the Copthorne Hotel.

Kop Extension/Business Centre (Kop to South Stand Corner) - Planning permission has been retained for a 3,200-seat extension at the back of the existing Kop, including a new roof and over trusses to allow the four existing roof support columns to be removed and the introduction of a new concourse with improved facilities. As part of this scheme permission was also granted for a new Business Enterprise Centre on stilts in the Kop/South Stand corner, allowing entry/exit routes to/from the Kop and South Stand to remain.

John Street/Shoreham Street residential - Planning permission has been retained and obtained for a three and four storey residential development consisting of 52 apartments on the corner of John Street / Shoreham Street

John Street Corner Stand Executive Boxes - Assessments are ongoing for a concept proposal to create additional executive boxes at high level at the back of the corner stand. Detailed costings will determine if the project is viable.

South Stand - Clean and improve the façade, creating a matching look with the hotel and a clearer identity to the component parts of the stand.