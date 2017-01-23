WANTED: Police in Sheffield hunt for man over reported domestic assault

Detectives in Sheffield are asking for your help to find Jamie Reid, who is wanted in connection with a reported domestic assault in Sheffield.

Reid, 28, is wanted in relation to an incident that happened on Sunday 18 December, when a woman was reportedly seriously assaulted.

Detective Constable Tom Bishop, said: “Jamie, if you read this or see this appeal anywhere, please hand yourself in.

“It’s only a matter of time before we find you and arrest you, so the best option is for you to come forward and speak to us as soon as possible.

“In the meantime though, I’d like to ask members of the public, your family and your friends, to let us know if they’ve seen or heard from you.

“If you’ve seen Jamie, or know where he is, please ring us on 101 quoting incident number 1149 of 18 December 2016.

“I’d advise not to approach Jamie though if you do see him, as we believe he may use violence to avoid arrest.

“Remember, always call 999 in an emergency and information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”