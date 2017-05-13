Warning after spate of mobile phone thefts from Sheffield cafes

Police are urging people to be vigilant after a spate of mobile phone thefts from cafes in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said a thief has been using the distraction technique to steal a number of phones.

This involves them using a leaflet to cover the table and hide the phone, distract the victim and steal the phone.

A force spokesman said: "The description passed by the victims is of an Eastern European looking male wearing a flat cap.

"Enquiries are ongoing but we remind people to be vigilant and aware of this scam and to protect themselves by not leaving their phone on tables and if anyone approaches them to put their phone in your pocket or bag."

Anyone with information should call 101.