WATCH: X Factor auditions hit Sheffield as budding pop stars test their talents

X Factor hopefuls descended on Sheffield City Hall to see if they had what it takes to become the next singing sensation.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Matt Terry, One Direction, Little Mix and Honey G ... wannabe pop stars gave it their all in front of X Factor producers.

If successful, those lucky enough will be invited to Manchester to audition in front of Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh in the summer.

Around 40 people turned up in person while others from the Sheffield area submitted video auditions to ITV producers.

One of the budding hopefuls was NHS worker Tracey Earley, 50, from Whirlow. She did a quick warm-up for The Star's Facebook page.

She said: "Life's for living and this is a great opportunity. I said to myself this year I'd want to try loads of different and fun things. I saw this and thought why the hell not!"

Niven Powell, 52, travelled from Doncaster to try her vocal skills on the X Factor stage. This is the second time she has auditioned and gave viewers on our Facebook page a rendition of 'Rule Britannia' and 'Moon River' by Audery Hepburn.

"I want to be famous and see myself on TV," she said. "I've come today because I believe in my abilities but if I don't get through then that's okay."

Waiting in line for his turn was 21-year-old van driver Michael Page from Matlock. He said he was going to perform a song by Shawn Mendes or British pop group Years and Years.

"I just wanted to be part of this amazing opportunity," he said.

Mia Holmes, 22, had travelled from Bourne in Lincolnshire to test her singing talents in front of the producers.

She said: “X Factor is the plan if that fails, I’ll join the circus.”