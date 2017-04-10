WATCH: Young Sheffield United fan in cancer remission goes viral as he belts out Greasy Chip Butty song

A young Sheffield United fan in remission from cancer has gone viral after a video of him belting out the Greasy Chip Butty song surfaced on Facebook.

The clip, which has also been circulated on YouTube, shows 10-year-old Max Davies proudly belting out the words to the Blades' iconic anthem.

The footage, which has surfaced on pages such as The Sport Bible and Football Away Days earlier today, is captioned with the words: "Young Sheffield United fan Max belting out ‘Greasy Chip Butty’.

"He's been in remission from cancer for the past four years. Keep it up mate!"

The footage was filmed before last Wednesday’s United game against Coventry City.

But Max was also targeted by online trolls over the video. One, Southend United’s kitman Gary Watson, called the youngster a “stupid c***” on Facebook and Southend chairman Ron Martin later apologised to Max’s mum, Sarah.

The Greasy Chip Butty song, which is said to date from 1985, is set to the tune of John Denver’s Annie’s Song and is sung vociferously by Blades fans, both at Bramall Lane and away games before kick-off.