'We will remember them' - Remembrance Sunday service to be held in Sheffield this week

Sheffield will fall silent to mark the end of the Great War and remember the heroes who died in the line of duty.

A special service is to be held on Sunday, November 12 at the city’s war memorial in Barker’s Pool - the 99th National Day of Remembrance since the end of the First World War.



The service will also pay a fitting tribute on the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which claimed the lives of 4,898 members of Sheffield City Battalion.



The event follows a moving and well-attended ceremony for Sheffield-born Sergeant Arnold Loosemore, the third Sheffield soldier to receive a Victoria Cross for acts of heroism during the First World War back in August.



At the remembrance service, The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Anne Murphy, will lead a procession from Holly Street, near the City Hall, at 10.50am.



The ceremony will begin with the Exhortation read by Lieutenant Colonel Inglis of the 212 (Yorkshire) Field Hospital.



The service will be conducted by the Lord Mayor’s Chaplain, Father Augustus O’ Reilly. On parade will be ex-service personnel together with representatives of uniformed organisations in the city.



The Vice Lord-Lieutenant, the Lord Mayor, the Master Cutler and representatives of the services and ex-services, as well as other organisations on parade, will lay wreaths on the war memorial.



The Lord Mayor, Councillor Anne Murphy said: “I will be proud to lead the people of Sheffield on this 99th anniversary of the end of the First World War.



“On Remembrance Sunday, we remember the heroism of the city’s sons, daughters and comrades and our armed forces serving at home and abroad.”



People can support the Royal British Legion by buying a poppy. Poppy products are also available from the website here.

At the ceremony, members of the public can lay floral tributes on the War Memorial, when the parade has marched past.