Weather warning for South Yorkshire as Hurricane Ophelia sweeps in

Gusts of up to 80mph will batter parts of the UK as Hurricane Ophelia sweeps in threatening to cause travel chaos.

The Met Office has issued severe weather alerts, warning of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and mobile phone signals.

The tropical storm has been making its way across the Atlantic and Ophelia's remnants are set to reach home shores this morning, resulting in "exceptional" weather.

South Yorkshire is among the areas covered by weather warnings.