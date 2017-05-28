What will the weather be like in South Yorkshire over the Bank Holiday weekend?

As South Yorkshire gears up to enjoy the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend, here is what the Met Office says you can expect the weather to be like.

The rest of the morning is expected to be rather cloudy and breezy.

However winds will ease through the afternoon, and with a few sunny spells developing it will feel rather warm. One or two showers are possible, but most places should stay dry.

And tonight a few clear spells are possible at first, but soon turning cloudy.

Outbreaks of rain are then likely to soon spread, perhaps turning heavy at times, with thunder possible.

Tomorrow, the Overnight rain will continue through the morning, heavy at times, and only gradually clearing north later in the day. Staying rather cloudy.