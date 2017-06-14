Widow backs study to find myeloma cure

The widow of a man who died from incurable blood cancer has asked people to back a new Sheffield Hospitals Charity appeal.

Anne Dawson’s husband, Stephen, battled painful myeloma for near six years before dying in 2015.

Anne says her husband’s death left a huge hole in her life – but she is now fulfilling his legacy by doing everything she can to raise awareness of myeloma and the attempts to find a cure.

Dr Andrew Chantry, haematology consultant at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, and his team of researchers have been working on the anti-myeloma virus project, which has the potential to completely eliminate myeloma – finally leading to a cure. £90,000 is needed to allow this research project to continue for the next three years. Donations have already raised £70,000.

Anne said: “We had never heard of myeloma before Stephen was diagnosed, so we were confused and worried. Once we learned it was treatable but not curable, we were both devastated.

“Stephen started treatment, which included chemotherapy and medication and was taking as many as 60 tablets a day.

“In the background his myeloma cell count was continuing to rise.

“He had a stem cell transplant, which put the myeloma in remission for 15 months.

“We celebrated his 50th birthday in August 2014, with a big family celebration. He never expected to reach 50.

“In early 2015, we were told Stephen was in the final stages of myeloma and probably had less than a year to live. He died in October that year.

“Stephen has left a huge hole in our lives but he was always incredibly passionate about doing what he could to raise awareness so that this horrible disease was beaten once and for all.”

