Wildlife Columnist: Celebration of eco-scientists

We are inviting you to join us for an evening to celebrate our work with regional ‘citizen scientists’. In particular, we want to showcase and celebrate work in the Department of the Natural and Built Environment at Sheffield Hallam University.

Led by me, with colleagues such as Dr Naomi Holmes, and a number of our students some of this work involves the fascinating search for ‘lost woods’ and ‘shadow woods’, but much more too, from the research on the Healing Harvest of Moors & Bogs with the National Trust, and long-term studies with local people on Deer populations in & around Sheffield & the Peak District.

We have a guest keynote lecture by BBC personality, author on garden design, on urban wildlife, on water and flooding, and former government environmental advisor, Professor Chris Baines. Chris is a Sheffielder, an Honorary Doctorate of SHU, and a nationally-known environmental campaigner and champion.

The programme includes a chance to look at research posters and displays in the foyer before and after the lectures, and have a glass of wine, fruit juice and nibbles, and to chat with students and staff.

There will be lectures by Professors Chris Baines and me, starting at 7 pm and continuing to 8.15pm. The displays include information about on-going SHU student projects with Dr Naomi Holmes looking at pollen analysis and ancient trees in the Eastern Peak District.

There will also be materials from two HLF-funded projects, Norton’s Flying Legacy, and Gillfield Wood: Water, Wood and Wildlife, as well as a bookstall and details about forthcoming SYBRG’s events in 2018. This free event is at Sheffield Hallam University’s Charles St Building from 6.30 pm to 9 pm, on November 27 – booking is required.

On-line booking is open until November 27.

Further information and on-line booking available on the events page of our website: www.ukeconet.org/wmwpsw.html , or to reserve a place, contact the SYBRG Conference Team, Venture House, 103 Arundel Street, Sheffield, S1 2NT, UK; Tel: 0114 2724227 Email: info@hallamec.plus.com