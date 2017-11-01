Wildlife Columnist: ‘There’s less bother with a hover’

I suspect that the kestrel has been overtaken as our most familiar bird of prey by a host of species doing rather well and some being very high profile – even if not so common: Peregrine Falcon, Common Buzzard, Red Kite, and Sparrowhawk for example.

Back in the dark days of DDT-pesticide pollution and the virtual extinction of most raptors, the Kestrel alone seemed to pull through. As a teenager bird-watching in Rivelin Valley I recall a ‘red-letter day’ when we spotted a Sparrowhawk!

At the same time, the British motorway network was rolling out created extensive grass verges and undisturbed habitat quickly colonised by short-tailed voles, field mice, and insects like beetles – all ideal Kestrel food. So during the 1960s and the 1970s, the Kestrel did very well and of course it had little competition from its bigger cousins. Peregrine will take and kill Kestrels and Common Buzzards will out-compete them in critical habitat.

Today things have changed and the Kestrel has taken a bit of a dip as the other species have boomed. For South Yorkshire folk of course, the Kestrel has a special place as the subject of the Tankersely-based 1968-book by the late Barnsley-born author Barry Hines, ‘A Kestrel for a Knave’, and the 1969-film ‘Kes’ directed by Ken Loach.

This featured actors such as Colin Welland as Mr Farthing, and wrestler, Brian Glover as Mr Sugden. The latter was born in Sheffield but grew up in Barnsley. Whilst at the University of Sheffield, he supplemented his student grant with a career as a professional wrestler called ‘Leon Arras the Man from Paris’. That must be both a first and a one-off for a local student!

Beginners in bird-watching always get confused by Kestrels and Sparrowhawks, not helped by the fact that many people actually call Kestrels ‘hawks’ which they are not; the Kestrel is a ‘falcon’.

Watch a sparrowhawk high in the sky and following its ‘flap, flap, gliding’ it will eventually soar with fingered wings broadly outstretched.

A Kestrel can soar but will always eventually hover; as the saying goes ‘There’s less bother with a hover’.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, of Sheffield Hallam University, researcher, writer and broadcaster on wildlife and environmental issues