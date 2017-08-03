WIN: VIP Chatsworth fair tickets with today’s Telegraph

Mind-blowing sword skills from legendary Cossack warriors and cookery demonstrations from a starry line up are just some of the fantastic acts topping the bill at Chatsworth Country Fair, September 1-3.

The three-day celebration of the countryside set in the beautiful Chatsworth parkland is offering a feast of family entertainment, from the whirlwind that is Dzhigitovka! - The Way of the Cossack Warrior, to what is set to be one of the very last displays by the army’s world famous motorcycle display team The White Helmets.

With loads more packed into a fantastic line-up of entertainment - along with lots of cookery demonstrations from Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, John Torode and Lisa Faulkner - this year’s event is not to be missed.

We have teamed up with Chatsworth Country Fair to offer a fantastic VIP experience for four people.

The VIP package includes a three day members’ pass for four people at Chatsworth Country Fair 2017 giving exclusive use of the Members’ enclosure and ringside seating on the private lawn right at the heart of the action plus a delicious three course lunch on Saturday.

And to top off this fabulous prize, you will also win a family Gold Friends membership for Chatsworth, so you can enjoy unlimited visits to the house, garden and farmyard.

For details of how to enter, see page 37 of today’s Telegraph.

Tickets for Chatsworth Country Fair are £25 for adults per day, children under 14 go in free.

Visit www.chatsworthcountryfair.co.uk for more.

