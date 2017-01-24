Winter Garden in Sheffield to host Holocaust memorial service

The people of Sheffield will remember the atrocities of the past with a service at the Winter Garden to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

A candlelit vigil will be held this Thursday, January 26, at 5.30pm.

The event will be held a day earlier than the national day of remembrance to include the Jewish community, as this year it falls on their day of Sabbath.

The service is a time to think on the millions of people who were murdered or whose lives were changed beyond recognition during the Holocaust and in the subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The service will include a variety of speakers including the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Denise Fox and coun Jack Scott.

Rabbi Golomb, leader of the Sheffield Jewish Orthodox Community, will sing, and city author Dr Debjani Chatterjee will give a reading. Young people from the Sheena Amos Youth Trust and Parkwood Academy will also be performing representing the voice of the younger generations.

Coun Scott, the cabinet member for community services, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important day of reflection.

"Is it is a time to remember those who have suffered, both in the past and those who are suffering now.

“The ceremony is an opportunity for communities to come together and share their experiences reflecting on where we are now and how we move into the future together.

“I hope that as many people as possible can attend to reflect, pay respects and learn from the experiences of others.”

Throughout the week a collection of posters, including artwork from Bankwood Primary School, will be displayed in the Winter Gardens for people to view at their own leisure.

