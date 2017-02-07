Winter is coming back as Met Office issues weather warnings

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK, with “relatively strong winds” and “ice overnight”.

Following the recent spell of wet and blustery weather, temperatures will drop across the country, but especially in the east.

Widespread frosts are also expected across much of the UK from tomorrow (Wednesday) with daytime temperatures unlikely to get out of single figures, and some snow showers developing mainly on the eastern side of the UK.

The Met Office has suggested that that these conditions may stay with us into next week.

Jenny Rourke, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The influence of high pressure over Scandinavia is likely to stay with us, forcing a cold east to south-easterly airstream.

“It is likely to be a largely dry, albeit rather cloudy end to the week.

“Some snow showers will develop in the east and northeast by Friday, with a small chance of these spreading to central and some western areas.”