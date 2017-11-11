Woman seeking help for broken down car steals purse from pensioner

A thief stole a pensioner's purse after claiming her car had broken down.

The woman stolen the purse when she visited the home of an elderly woman on Longley Hall Grove, Longley at around 7.30pm on Friday.

She asked the pensioner for a jug to put petrol in because her car had broken down.

Police believe that while she was in the address she stole the woman's purse.

The theft was highlighted in the latest roundup of crimes reported to the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing team in the last 24 hours.

Other crimes being investigated include the theft of jewellery and cash from a house on Bellhouse Road, Firth Park between 11am and 7pm on Thursday, November 9 and the theft of a laptop from a car parked in Pack Horse Lane, High Green between 7.45pm and 9.30pm, also on November 9.

Officers are also investigating the burglary of a house in Harley Brook Avenue, Shiregreen overnight on November 9, where cash and mobile phones were stolen and the theft of garden furniture from a property on Carrville Drive, Birley Carr at 11.40am on Friday, November 10.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.