Woman trapped in car after Doncaster collision

A woman became trapped in her vehicle after a collision on a busy Doncaster road.

The incident happened in Wheatley Hall Road just after 7pm yesterday.

Two crews from Doncaster Central Fire Station were called to the scene and had to use specialist equipment to cut the woman free from the car.

A South Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said it was unclear at this stage what caused the collision or if any other vehicles were involved.