X Factor group to star at sparkling South Yorkshire lights switch-on

Rotherham town centre will have lots of sparkle and family entertainment to begin the festive season at the annual Christmas Lights Switch-on.

The highly anticipated event, which regularly attracts 5,000 people packed into All Saints’ Square, will take place on Thursday 16th November. Hosted by Rother FM, the party starts at 4.30pm, and promises to be an evening to remember.

Talented X Factor group “Yes Lad” will star at the event. The five piece vocal harmony band from Manchester made it through to the judge’s houses in 2016. Now under the wing of Take That’s former manager Nigel Martin Smith, they have been tipped to be as big as them.

Other artists appearing on stage include international dance music artist Soraya Vivian and the popular Blues Brothers tribute act Bruvvas Blue.

The cast of this year’s Civic Theatre pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk are also set to thrill with songs and entertaining comedy routines.

There will also be a chance to meet Father Christmas, when he visits the town centre with the Rotary Club of Rotherham Sitwell.

Rotherham African Drummers will get the evening off to a great start with their dazzling beats and rhythms.

At 6pm the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Eve Rose Keenan and her Consort Patrick Keenan, along with family members, will press the magic button to light up the town for the festive season.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “This magical evening is one that everyone in Rotherham looks forward to. The lights switch-on is a fantastic family occasion with lots of fun, live entertainment, comedy and a great sense of delight as the town centre’s lights are switched on for the Christmas season. A spectacular event, which I am sure will be enjoyed by everyone who attends.”

The event will be supported with a market and children’s rides situated along Effingham Street.

Parking is free from 4pm in all Council-owned car parks and on-street parking bays (maximum stay still applies).

Customers using Wellgate Multi-storey will be provided with a ticket at the barrier but will not be charged on leaving. The car park will be locked at 10pm rather than 7pm.

There will be other festive town centre-treats in the run-up to Christmas every Saturday during December from 10.30am to 3.30pm, with ‘Festive Wonderland’ on 2nd December, ‘A Victorian Christmas’ on 9th December and ‘Magical Reindeer Experience’ on 16th December.

And remember, Rotherham shoppers can benefit from free parking on Saturdays and Sundays in all council-run car parks and in on-street parking bays in the run up to Christmas from the 18th November.

Whilst on Saturday 9th December, Clifton Park Museum will host The Twelve Days of Christmas family event from 11am to 4pm with children’s craft activities, choir and stalls available to rent at £15 per stall and anyone interested should email caroline.birch@rotherham.gov.uk

For more information go to http://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/70/events