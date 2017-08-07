Yorkshire's 'hobbit house' gets listed status

Have your say

A spectacular underground home built into a Yorkshire hillside has been given listed status.

Underhill, in the countryside near Holmfirth, is one of five buildings awarded a Grade II listing for the first time.

The property, which is currently for sale, will join the National Heritage register alongside a London cab drivers' shelter, a World War One wireless station, a bold Cornwall home and a Jewish cemetery.

The list focuses on 'quirky' buildings such as windmills, piers and other monuments.

Underhill is Britain's first modern earth-sheltered house. Designed by Arthur Quarmby as a home for himself and his family, and built from 1973-75, the structure has been described as a 'luxury hobbit’s home' because of its captivating design.

The sprawling, 4,000 sq ft subterranean dwelling, which houses a swimming pool, was put on the market last year at £700,000.