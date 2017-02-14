You’ve lost that loving feeling ... now it's gone, gone, gone!

Half of Sheffield couples aren't celebrating St Valentine’s Day.

Cost and over-commercialisation are blamed for almost three quarters of couples today investing in £20 or less gift spend, here soundtracked by Righteous Brothers 1964 lament to lost love and accompanied by February 14 ultimate trivia quz

Although once thought of as traditional day of lurve, it appears Cupid’s arrow has lost its way in South Yorkshire.

LOVE NOT ON THE CARDS: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/valentine-gestures-not-love-letters-on-cards-today-for-sheffield-s-more-mature-romantics-1-8389192

New research by Glowing Embers reveals over half of couples (58%) never go out to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Over 1,000 couples across the UK have divulged their non-love affair with the occasion with nearly a third claiming the day is just too expensive to go out, leaving them with another night of Netflix, Nokia and nightcaps.

Over a quarter of duos also expressed their objection to Valentine Day concept, believing it just another over commercialised "Hallmark holiday".

And, although friends’ social media statuses would have us believe they are being showered with lavish gifts, it appears most partners are just not buying it – with 64% of us not purchasing a gift for our loved ones.

Reasons not to be cheerfully romantic

Work commitments 20%

Too tired:13.5%

Can’t find childcare 9%

Don’t agree with the concept of V day 25.5%

Too expensive 32%

Even couples who have the urge to splurge believe there should be a spending limit of £20 with 7 in 10 duos agreeing their partner should keep to budget when buying gifts for them.

They say money can’t buy you love but for some ladies Valentine’s is all about the money! Going against general consensus, over 1 in 10 gals do expect gift of £200 or more, seven times more than male partners.

“Our results really do show most of us Brits feel Valentine’s Day is just too expensive and way for florists and shops to make us part with our money, leaving even us romantics to feel cynical about the whole occasion” said Richard Fewings, director of glowing-embers.co.uk Glowing Embers.

“However, we don’t need to do much to get back to the real meaning of the occasion, which should be just to show your loved one they are special. A bottle of wine by the fire, a homemade card or running your partner a bath can be a romantic gesture and a great way to keep a passionate fire burning.

"Staying at home for Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be just another night glued to your phone or Netflix!”