Young Sheffield ballet dancer wins place at prestigious dance school

A twinkle-toed teenager from Sheffield has landed a place at a prestigious dance school.

High-flying Hannah Brown, from Oughtibridge, will join some of the country’s most promising young talent after securing a place at the Academy of Northern Ballet, in Leeds.

Hannah Brown and Gail Ranshaw

The 13-year-old fell in love with ballet when she joined the Gail Renshaw School of Dance, in Ecclesfield, aged just four.

Proud mum Ruth said: “When we moved to the area we wanted her to join an activity class so she could meet other children.

“When I took her to her first dance class I thought she would be clinging to me, but she saw the girls dancing at the front and just ran down to them.

“She doesn’t come from a dancing family but from the moment she started dancing Gail, her dad and myself noticed very quickly that she had something special.

“Gail’s school is so relaxed and informal. The dance teacher is so down to earth and is so knowledgeable and experienced and Hannah has stayed there ever since.”

Hannah, a pupil at Bradfield School, has been given a place on the ballet school’s Centre for Advanced Training programme from September and is currently on a three-week intensive summer scheme.

She will combine two evening classes a week, along with weekend lessons and rehearsals.

Ruth said: “She is currently there for a three week summer training school six-days-a-week.

“She is loving it and is in a daze there. They share the same facilities with the company dancers so she is surrounded by all these great professional dancers.”

Dance teacher Gail said: “Hannah is so very lucky to have achieved a place especially at her age because the classes usually start at 11 and she is 13.

“She has had to build her way up and has worked really hard with lots of intense training. She is such a perfect student.

“Hannah was so shy when she first came, then when she got to about eight or nine she started to want to learn more and that’s when things kicked in.

“She had this work ethic and became more confident and gradually came out of her shell.”