Money is tight but please invest in your city and put up some Christmas lights

We are quickly approaching the festive season and what with all the scaffolding and boarded-up shops the city centre is in the doldrums and in recent years Sheffield Council has not really done much to help with its Christmas illuminations.

High Street has been ignored since Supertram started (20+ years) and many shopping areas get the same lights as previously. Obviously new ones every year is not possible but move some of them around and get some new ones to ring the changes. The Peace Gardens/Millennium Square haven’t had anything done for years and Tudor Square has no shops but deserves a Christmas makeover too. Supertram could illuminate the Park Square bridge as well. Poor old Chapel Walk needs something extra given its current state of depression.

I know money is tight, Sheffield Council, but please invest in your city (get together with Sheffield BID if necessary) and really make an effort to be more colourful too (ie not all white lights) please. Where it is not possible to hang lights across streets, whether due to the current lack of buildings, tram power cables or whatever, try to come up with alternative solutions while there is still time to get people back into the city centre’s shops rather than taking trips to Meadowhall or neighbouring towns and cities who have made an effort.

Finally, once they are up and lit please keep them fully lit. Half-lit decorations look rather sad. Fingers crossed,

Brian Lee

By email