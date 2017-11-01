Why has the marked cycle lane heading towards the city centre at the bottom of Ecclesall Road from the junction with Summerfield Street to the traffic lights at the roundabout been removed?

This has made the stretch of road dangerous to use a bike on now .I have cycled along there this morning at 7 o’clock and there is no safe space for cyclists .

Cars and lorries didn’t leave enough space to the kerb side to be able for a bike to pass inside and as it is now dark it is now more dangerous. As this is a popular route for cyclists along a busy road I can’t see how removing the previously marked lane has made this any safer.

As Sheffield Council aims to promote alternative transport modes I feel it is failing in its duty and would like to see this cycle lane reinstated before a cyclist is injured.

Peter Drew

By email

Too big for most people to comprehend

Sheffield City Council’s contract with Amey is worth a cool £2.2 billion. This number is too big for most people to comprehend.

So what could we do with £2.2 billion? If we spent it on education a new secondary school costs about £25 million. So £2.2 billion could build 88 schools. If it was spent on social housing it could build 36,500 homes. If the cost was shared equally between the 552,000 population of Sheffield (2011) that would mean a bill of roughly £4,000 each (including all the children).

So we are talking about a great deal of money. Sheffield citizens are right to try to ensure this money is spent wisely. Unfortunately it is already clear that the way it is being spent warrants a full series of Rip off Britain. If I employ a builder to work on my house I check on the work regularly to ensure it is up to standard. Who checks Amey’s work? Amey do! The council seem completely unable to hold them to account and ensure the work is of a reasonable quality. Already we are seeing newly laid roads starting to crack.

There are health and safety issues all over the city. Amey seem totally incapable of scheduling work to minimise disruption to residents resulting in holes in pavements around lampposts left for months at a time.

This has meant people in wheelchairs in my area have been unable to venture outside.

Then we come to trees. We have been told that the contract includes 14 engineering solutions that Amey can use to avoid felling a tree if it is say, disturbing the pavement or kerb. We have paid for these solutions and they were not cheap. Yet the council are unable to show us where these solutions have been used. Instead they choose to fell any tree that is causing the most minor disturbance.

The mantra that “felling is always a last resort” has clearly been shown to be a lie. That is why campaigners have been so vociferous. There is not a good reason to cut them down and more importantly we have already paid for the solutions to enable them to continue providing us with clean air, flood prevention, biodiversity and beauty. We, the citizens of Sheffield, are being ripped off but the council seem more concerned about protecting Amey’s profits than the city they were elected to serve.

Graham Wroe

Save Norfolk Park Trees

Spoiled by the clouds of smoke drifting across

I am standing at the window of my flat overlooking the Rivelin Valley with the moorlands beyond. It is a beautiful, sunny day.

Unfortunately the view is spoiled by the clouds of smoke drifting across the horizon. The gamekeepers are at it again. Virtually every nice day at this time of year is “a good burning day,” and the moorlands turn into a mosaic of black patches.

Stephen Kershaw

Crookes

Stop forcing their agenda on people

The trees are structurally damaging the roads and pavements – if a tree was structurally damaging your house you would have it removed.

It’s not about saving future maintenance costs – it’s about getting the problem fixed while the council has the money/means.

The money will not be available in 20 years and then what?

Some of the city trees have grown well beyond a manageable size.

Why don’t the protesters just let the council fix the roads and replace a few trees.

The trees will grow and once again we will have lovely tree-lined city streets.

This whole corporate greed thing is just conspiracy theory nonsense.

The tree protest groups need to step outside of their echo chamber, listen to the wider public and stop forcing their agenda onto the people of Sheffield.

Seldom S.

By email

Long list of issues for Jared to get teeth into

I was disappointed to see the poor level of journalism in your article about Jared O’Mara which just repeated what was already in the media.

The real story if you had taken the trouble to explore is:

The Labour Party gave us a candidate totally ill- equipped or prepared for the role and was not even vetted properly.

Mr O’Mara does not fulfil the basic role as an MP; he has not made his maiden speech and rarely votes or tables questions;

He has not set out what he stands for . The reports of his sexist behaviour, following allegations from a woman in Sheffield have been known for many weeks but have been ignored by the Labour Party and dismissed by Mr O’Mara as a vendetta.

If he is found not to be a fit MP and will not quit his job, who will represent with credibility the Hallam constituency?

When I met Mr O’Mara a month ago I gave him a list of issues that he could look at. It included:

n Nationally,fixing teacher recruitment, retention and training. Credible policies for paying and supporting the elderly.

n Dealing with the savings/debt crises facing young people.

On the debt side that means reducing the need for pay day loans, tackling exploitation by betting companies and those offering credit. Action also needs to be taken on reducing the cost of student loans. On the savings side it means support for housing and building up pensions.

n Brexit and having a credible plan for managing the transition/a plan B.

n Locally, sorting out proper devolution and being willing to look at a ‘Yorkshire’ solution as well as a narrower City Region option, supporting the local environment including greater transparency about the terms of the Amey contract and greater accountability about the tree felling policy.

Mr S Geary,

by email