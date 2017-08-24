6,000 mile trip for Sheffield and Chesterfield athletes

City of Sheffield and Dearne athletes John Lane and Daniel Gardiner are in Taiwan, for the World University Games along with Chesterfield’s Alicia Barrett.

Lane, affiliated to Griffith University in Australia, does the decathlon which finishes today. His early events have produced 11.13 (100 m), 6.94 (long jump) and 13.24 (shot). Lane’s best score for the 10 events is 7965.

Gardiner (Leeds Beckett University), a consistent long jumper, does that event starting on Sunday.

Barrett, a Hallam University student, is in the 100m hurdles tomorrow.

The 19 year old has had an outstanding season. Silver medallist in the European Junior Championships earlier this year, she also won a prized place in the British team for the recent World senior championships in London.

Kaya Walker (City of Sheffield) and Lauren Foletti (Hallamshire), gold medallists at last week’s Northern Championships , compete in the English age group championships at Bedford this weekend.

Walker, Northern u17 men’s high jump champion, aims for further success at national level as does Foletti in the under 15 girls javelin .

Saskia Huxham (Hallam) competes in the u17 women’s 800m whilst Sheffield athletes Anna Garcia and Molly Meleadie-Henley contest the walks at u17 and u15 level.