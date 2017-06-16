Athletics: Hague tipped to fly in England Championships

Adam Hague is favourite to claim the U23 pole vault title at the England Athletics Championship in Bedford this weekend.

The City of Sheffield and Dearne vaulter will have to be at his best however with top rivals Harry Coppell (Wigan) and Charlie Myers (Middlesbrough).

Sheffield newcomer Taylor Campbell is looking to retain his hammer title while team mate Elliott Hurley is in the 100m metres. Hallamshire’s Bertie Houghton goes out in the steeplechase.

City of Sheffield’s Abigail Roberts will be a strong contender in the women’s U23 pole vault.

In the U20 age group, Sheffield middle distance runners James Gormley and Jonathan Shields are tipped to do well in the 1,500m and 5,000m respectively.

Rotherham’s Leo Rowley will be a medal prospect in the shot.

Chesterfield’s Alicia Barrett is favourite for the U20 women’s 100m hurdles while her sister Ella has a chance in the 400m along with Rotherham’s Amy Gellion.

As well as national titles, placess are at stake for the European U23 and U20 Championships.

The third round of the UK Youth Development League takes place on Sunday with City of Sheffield and Dearne heading to the Northern Premier 2 fixture at Leeds sitting in third place. Chesterfield sit bottom, struggling to avoid relegation.

Hallamshire begin the Division East 1 fixture two points clear of hosts Kingston upon Hull. Doncaster sit fourth with Rotherham fifth.