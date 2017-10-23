Athletics: Hallamshire narrowly miss the honours

Hallamshire missed out on the medals in both the men’s and women’s races at the Northern Cross Country relays at Graves Park finishing fourth in both races. In the men’s four stage race Tommy Horton (pic) started Hallam off in third place, his 10:32 time the fastest of the team quartet. Cameron Bell (10:53) retained third place before Joshua Taylor-Brown moved them up to the silver medal position. Hallam University student Taylor-Brown is a useful acquisition for the club. Connor Milnes (11:30) couldn’t hold on to the medal positions on the last stage.

Yorkshire junior cross country champion Imani Wilson (12:21) was the fastest Hallamshire runner in the women’s race, finishing sixth on the opening stage before Zanthe Wray (12:36) moved them into second. On the final stage Charlotte Ward (13:03) Was overtaken by Birtley and Sale.

Rotherham fell short of their road relay form finishing seventh with Steph Burns (12:32), Samantha Hughes (12:55 and Jenny Blizard (13:01). Both Hallamshire and Rotherham demonstrated their strength in depth, both fielding four teams with Hallamshire having the edge at all levels.

Hallamshire won the under 15 boys race comfortably with a strong performance from Taylor Hill (7:09), James Hartley (7:26) and Joe McDadd (7:22) finishing 19 seconds ahead of Middlesbrough whilst Rotherham were a close fourth with Elliott Martin their fastest runner with 7:08.

Hallamshire also took the under 13 girls title with ease. Ruby Simpson led the field home on the first stage, her time of 5:54 being second fastest of the day by just one second. Georgia Robertson (6:12) and Emma Shipley (6:03) completed the job. Again showing their strength, Hallamshire completed five teams, their B team finishing fourth just two seconds away from bronze medals with Summer Ludlam (6:18) their fastest runner.

In the youngest age group, under 11, Barnsley AC had a good win over Rotherham with Elliot Briscoe (5:19), Ben Nutter (5L12) and Jonson Hughes (5:14). Nutter, who took his team into the lead on the second stage, was fastest overall. Rotherham’s silver medallists were George Browne (5:14), Reece Levitt (5:18) and Jake Parker (5:33).

City of Sheffield and Dearne were runners up in the under 15 girls race behind Liverpool. Esther Rowe-Towle set them up with a victory on the first stage with a time of 7:53, second fastest of the race. Tilia Wood (8:39) maintained the lead before Resian Morris dropped to second but held of the rest of the challengers. They included Hallamshire who finished fifth with Jodie Hill (8:05) their fastest runner.

There were bronze medals for Rotherham in the under 17 women’s race. Emma Ball (8:49) finished seventh on the first stage, Cyane Robinson (8:27) moved up to fourth and their strongest runner, Mya Taylor (8:18) clinched the bronze medals. Hallamshire, with Laura Trask running 8:37, were fifth.

Rotherham were just one second from medals in the under 11 girls race. They were fourth all the way after Nola Jakuc ran 5:40 on the first stage. Hallamshire were fifth.

Result of the Chesterfield Half Marathon

Men: 1 C Baker (Hallamshire) 1:18:52; 2 J Sanderson (North Derbyshire) 1:21:08; 3 M Nicholson (Unattached) 1:22:33

Women: 1 A Barron (Steel City) 1:30:15; 2 F Kesteven (Totley) 1:31:22; 3 Lock (North Derbyshire) 1:31:33