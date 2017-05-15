Athletics: Records fall as Barrett claims sprint double in Yorkshire Championships

Alicia Barrett smashed the championship record to win the junior 100m hurdles at the Yorkshire Track and Field Championships in Cudworth.

On her first appearance in the Yorkshire event after switching allegiance from Derbyshire, Barrett claimed a sprint double by also winning the 200m with a personal best.

Barrett is now coached by Toni Minichiello and has moved to Sheffield from her native Chesterfield as a result.

In the U20 category, she ran the 100mhurdles in 13.89 before a 24.69 in the 200m, both against strong winds.

Abigail Roberts set a new championship record in the senior pole vault with a 3.80m clearance.

And Rotherham’s Amy Gellion set a new standard in the U20 400m, coming in at 55.45.

City of Sheffield’s Joe Lancaster won the senior 1500m wth a well judged run in a time of 4:03.81.

Hallamshire’s Acacia Williams-Hewitt won three events in the U15 girls section.

Williams-Hewitt took the 100m in 12.65, 200m in 25.69 and 300m in 41.40.

Doncaster’s Nicole Lannie won the hurdles and the shot in the same age group with Jodie Hill delivered a fast finish to win the 1500m in 4:45.94.

Hallamshire’s Ruby Simpson won the U13 800m by a huge margin with a personal best of 2:20.52, breaking a 34-year-old championship record.

OTHER MEDALISTS

SENIORS

MEN: 100m: 3 Z Zhang (Sheffield Hallam Univ) 11.21; 400m: 3 D Rotherford (Sheffield Hallam Univ) 52.56; 800m: 2 A Thorpe (City of Sheffield) 1:57.68; 1500m: 1 J Lancaster (City of Sheffield) 4:03.81; 2 A Thorpe (City of Sheffield) 4:05.74; 5000m: 3 C Milnes (Hallamshire) 15:28.54; 400 Hurdles: 2 T Grantham (City of Sheffield) 55.47; 3 Y Coulon (Sheffield Hallam Univ) 56.98; High Jump: 1 A Wall (City of Sheffield) 2.05; 2 J Lee (Hallamshire) 1.95; 3 T Hughes (Hallamshire) 1.80; Pole Vault: 2 A Davies (Doncaster) 4.30; 3 D Milandu (City of Sheffield) 3.90; Shot: 2 T Grantham (City of Sheffield) 11.55; 3 D Askew (Doncaster) 11.37; Discus: 2 J Taylor (City of Sheffield) 43.16; 3 D Askew (Doncaster) 34.18; Javelin: 1 C Lever (City of Sheffield) 50.33.

WOMEN: 100m: 2 L Bloor (Trafford) 11.80; 3 A Bishell (City of Sheffield) 12.24; 200m: 2 H Bird (Barnsley AC) 25.77; 3 A Stanley (City of Sheffield) 25.84; 400m: 2 A Stanley (City of Sheffield) 56.55; 1500m: 3 K Storrer (Barnsley AC) 5:14.6; 3000m: 1 S Burns (Rotherham) 10:17.2; 2 E Parkinson (Rotherham) 10:29.4; 100 Hurdles: 2 L Chappell (Doncaster) 15.14; 400 Hurdles: 1 N Hardy (City of Sheffield) 84.12; 3K Walk: 3 N Myers (City of Sheffield) 16:59.18; High Jump: 1 L Chappell (Doncaster) 1.65 3 S Palmer (City of Sheffield) 1.55; Pole Vault: 1 A Roberts (City of Sheffield) 3.80 (Rec); Shot: 3 S Palmer (City of Sheffield) 12.48; Hammer: 2 H Rodgers (Rotherham) 48:55; 3 J Wheatman (Scarborough) 46.17; Javelin: 1 S Palmer (City of Sheffield) 32.38; 2 K Robinson (City of Sheffield) 28.89.

AGE GROUP

U20 MEN: 100m: R O’Connell (City of Sheffield) 11.18; Pole Vault: J Lindley-Harris (City of Sheffield) 3.70; Shot: L Rowley (Rotherham) 14.63; Discus: J Hobson (City of Sheffield) 39.45.

U17 MEN: 100m/200m: D Goodwin (Barnsley AC) 11.81/23.60; 400m: I Rushworth (City of Sheffield) 51.87; 400 Hurdles: I Rushworth (City of Sheffield) 60.48; High Jump: K Walker (City of Sheffield) 1.85.

U15 BOYS: 300m: O Bolland (City of Sheffield) 37.90; High Jump: B Fuller (City of Sheffield) 1.55; Long Jump: C Hay (City of Sheffield) 5.46.

U13 BOYS: 2K Walk: O Bradshaw (City of Sheffield) 11:30.37; Long Jump: W Lane (City of Sheffield) 4.46.

U20 WOMEN: 200m: A Barrett (Chesterfield) 24.69 (Rec); 400m: A Gellion (Rotherham) 55.45 (Rec); 3000m: I Wilson (Hallamshire) 10:15.0; 100m Hurdles: A Barrett (Chesterfield) 13.89 (Rec); Shot: T Buckingham (Barnsley AC) 12.30.

U17 WOMEN: 200m: E Booker (Rotherham) 25.28; 1500m: M Taylor (Rotherham) 4:40.39; 300 Hurdles: S Huxham (Hallamshire) 44.99; High Jump: C Kerr (Rotherham) 1.66.

U15 GIRLS: 100m: A Williams-Hewitt (Hallamshire) 12.65; 200m: Williams-Hewitt 25.59; 300m: Williams-Hewitt 41.40; 1500m: J Hill (Hallamshire) 4:45.94; 75m Hurdles: N Lannie (Doncaster) 11.33; 2K Walk: M McLeady-Hamey (City of Sheffield) 12:00.4; High Jump: M Levy (Hallamshire) 1.64; Pole Vault: S Oliver (Hallamshire) 2.30; Shot: N Lannie (Doncaster) 11.13; Discus: C Rimmer (City of Sheffield) 22.87; Javelin: L Foletti (Hallamshire) 34.06.

U13 GIRLS: 80m: A Jones (Doncaster) 10.83; 800m: R Simpson (Hallamshire) 2:20.52 (Rec); High Jump: J Shillito (Wombwell) 1.30; Long Jump: L Pickering (Barnsley AC) 4.41; Shot: E Lobley (Hallamshire) 10.38ics.