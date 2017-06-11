Athletics: Regan O’Connell sprints to schools success - full results from South Yorkshire Schools Championships

Regan O’Connell was in good sprinting form at the South Yorkshire Schools Championships at the Keepmoat stadium, Doncaster, on Saturday.

Contesting the 100 metres, O’Connell clocked an impressive 10.7.

City of Sheffield and Dearne athlete Regan has already won the Yorkshire junior title this year and his time was a personal best.

In the field there was a fine performance from Leo Rowley (Rotherham) who threw a huge 15.23 to take the shot title.

The pick of some good senior girls performances was the 400 metres victory by Amy Gellion (Sheffield). The Rotherham Harrier, who set a new Yorkshire junior record last month has been a model of consistency and her time of 56.2 underlined her quality.

In the intermediate boys section, Kaya Walker (Sheffield) had an excellent high jump competition clearing 1.96, just short of his personal best whilst Mya Taylor (Rotherham) continued her fine form with a fast time of 9:55.3 for the 3000 metres.

In the junior section Barnsley’s Scott Nutter won the 1500 metres in 4:22.5 whilst Nicole Lannie (Doncaster) was outstanding in the junior girls section winning the 75 metres hurdles (11.30) and the long jump (5.20). Remarkably, she achieved the National Schools standard in both events.

She has a choice to make for next month’s English Schools Championships where athletes are only allowed to do one event.

Winners

Senior Boys

100: R O’Connell (Sheffield) 10.7

200: E Lewis (S) 23.8

400: R Jackson (Doncaster) 53.3

800: C Bell (S) 1:59.9

3000: E Goodrich (Barnsley) 9:39.6

2000 Steeplechase: G Phillips (D)

Pole Vault: J Lindley-Harris (Rotherham) 4.00

Triple Jump: B Lang (S) 11.21

Shot: L Rowley (R ) 15.23

Intermediate Boys

100: B Nicholson (R ) 11.6

200: M Francis-Lewis (S) 23.7

400: J Bellwood (D) 58.7

1500: M Fuller (S) 4:20.0

3000: J Dickinson (D) 9:32.8

High Jump: K Walker (S) 1.96

Long Jump: S Eccles (R) 5.73

Triple Jump: H Rafey (S) 11.30

Shot/Discus: C Colton (R ) 9.14/23.93

Javelin: K Phillips (R) 37.50

Junior Boys

100: D Mahachi (S) 12.1

200: J Vernon (S) 25.2

3000: O Bolland (R) 38.30

800 E Morton (R) 2:07.6

1500: S Nutter (B) 4:22.5

80 Hurdles/High Jump: N Ramsay (D) 14.0/1.50

Long Jump: C Hay (S) 5.88

Pole Vault: J May (S) 2.80

Javelin: L Allott (R) 20.75

Shot/Discus: J Green (S) 10.86/24.67

Year 7 Boys

100/ Throw: J Turner (S) 13.5/54.83

800: T Moorwood (S) 2:29.0

Walk: O Bradshaw (B) 5:16.6

Long Jump: A Brand (R) 4.28

Senior Girls

100/200: G Craft (S) 12.4/26.5

400: A Gellion (S) 56.2

800: M Butterworth (D) 2:17.8

3000: I Wilson (S) 10:23.3

Steeplechase: A Lancaster (S) 5:11.9

100 Hurdles: G Hollis-Lawrence (S) 14.8

High Jump/Long Jump: E Walker (R) 1.55/4.85

Triple Jump: C Herbert (D) 10.14

Shot: M Nagy (S) 10.26

Discus: B Jones (S ) 33:49

Intermediate Girls

100: M Fox (S) 12.70

200: S Zintcham (S) 25.90

300: L Revitt (S) 43.10

800: E Wilkinson (S) 2:20.8

1500: G Harris (R) 5:07.3

3000: M Taylor (R) 9:55.3

Steeplechase: A Garcia (S) 5:55.1

80 Hurdles: K Taylor (D) 12.90

300 Hurdles: S Huxham (S) 45.80

High Jump/Long Jump: C Kerr (B) 1.60/4.87

Pole Vault: S Alison (R) 2.30

Shot/Discus: H Crump (S) 1.60/25.43

Hammer: M Hall (S) 24.86

Javelin: E Holden 23.96

Junior Girls

100: N Latibeaudiare (D) 13.10

200: A Williams-Hewitt (S) 25.90

800: T Wood (R ) 2:25.0

1500: J Hill (S) 4:57.8

75 Hurdles/Long Jump: N Lannie (D) 11.30/5.20

Walk: L McColl (D) 5:31.1

High Jump: M Levy (S) 1.55

Pole Vault/Hammer: S Oliver (R ) 2.20/26.14

Shot: A Cawley (D) 9.38

Discus: V Oji (S) 16.85

Javelin: L Foletti (S) 31.14

Year 7 Girls

100/Long Jump: D Adebayor (S) 13.1/4.87

800: D Kreil-Parr (S) 2:32.2

Walk: I Bell (B) 6:19.8

Throw: P Singh (S) 46.17